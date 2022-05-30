Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,962 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DraftKings by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $14.72. 915,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,347,775. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hany M. Nada purchased 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,806,000 and sold 926,340 shares worth $17,500,459. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

