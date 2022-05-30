Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,569 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $155,631,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,412,000.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of SONY traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,297. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.94 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.