Stephens Inc. AR Sells 184 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,093.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,786 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,600 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock valued at $128,340,129. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 73,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,113. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

