Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $647.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,174. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.32 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $666.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $666.60.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.25.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.