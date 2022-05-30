Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

AVDL has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of AVDL opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

