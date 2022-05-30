Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Purchased by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,240 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix makes up 0.8% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of Stitch Fix worth $41,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFIX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,734. The firm has a market cap of $934.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.73. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

