StockNews.com Downgrades Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

EARN opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.7% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

