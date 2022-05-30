StockNews.com Downgrades First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

FMBH opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

