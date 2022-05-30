StockNews.com Lowers NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 703.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

