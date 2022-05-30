Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 312.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,514 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 770.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after buying an additional 552,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after buying an additional 523,873 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,217,000. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $138.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

