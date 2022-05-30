Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 18,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.79. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.64.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.