Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,892,000 after buying an additional 12,511,667 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 134,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.62.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

