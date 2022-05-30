Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 260.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,786,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

