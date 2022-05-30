Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 260.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

