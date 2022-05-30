Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in National Health Investors by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NHI stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

