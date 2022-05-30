Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.81.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.