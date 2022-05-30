Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 134,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.62.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.