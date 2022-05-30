Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brightworth raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 106,498 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 84,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $62.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

