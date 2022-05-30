Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NUE opened at $137.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.21. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

