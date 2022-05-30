Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,070,000 after buying an additional 781,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.81.

CARR stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

