STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will post sales of $201.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.56 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $180.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $809.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.74 million to $815.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $843.94 million, with estimates ranging from $802.24 million to $912.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,189 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 96,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,346. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

