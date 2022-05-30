STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.21 Million

Equities analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to report sales of $201.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.47 million and the lowest is $200.56 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $180.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $809.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.74 million to $815.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $843.94 million, with estimates ranging from $802.24 million to $912.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

STORE Capital stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. 96,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STORE Capital has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castellan Group lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 76,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in STORE Capital by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

