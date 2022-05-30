Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will report $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $2.21. Stryker posted earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $236.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 12-month low of $224.02 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

