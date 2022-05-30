Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

SLF opened at C$63.38 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$60.19 and a twelve month high of C$74.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15,084.33, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.46.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

