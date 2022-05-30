SUN Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13,440.70 or 0.44227356 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00482738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008535 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

