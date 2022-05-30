Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of STBFY opened at $19.41 on Monday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.
