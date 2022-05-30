Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of STBFY opened at $19.41 on Monday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.

About Suntory Beverage & Food (Get Rating)

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

