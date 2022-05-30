Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Julian Dunkerton Buys 805,172 Shares

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 805,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,143,344.24 ($1,438,711.77).

Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 168.60 ($2.12) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. Superdry plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132.60 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 468 ($5.89). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superdry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 359 ($4.52).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

