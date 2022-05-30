SushiSwap Market Capitalization Tops $205.09 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $205.09 million and approximately $113.52 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00005252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,466,294 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

