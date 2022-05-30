Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Shares of OHAAU opened at $9.86 on Monday. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

