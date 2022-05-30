Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $50.01 Million Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 5.37% of Kura Oncology worth $50,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 973.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 111,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $13.51 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

