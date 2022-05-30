Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $99.16 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,336 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for approximately 1.9% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Carvana worth $99,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Carvana by 155.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,762,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 15.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CVNA opened at $33.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.42.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVNA. Stephens decreased their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $413,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,381.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,736,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,255,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

