Suvretta Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 5.27% of Sutro Biopharma worth $36,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.