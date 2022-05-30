Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $11.91 Million in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 827,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,908,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 2.60% of Pharvaris as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHVS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.
Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
