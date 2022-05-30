Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $26.75 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,745,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Etsy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,504,922 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $82.15 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.67.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

