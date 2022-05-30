Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases 729,459 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,459 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Coherus BioSciences worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,972 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 100.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 504,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 253,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 95.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 235,903 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,853,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 87.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 168,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRS opened at $7.54 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

