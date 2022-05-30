Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,965 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 3.2% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of AmerisourceBergen worth $165,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $156.86 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average of $141.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

