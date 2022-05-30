SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $492.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $419.60 and a one year high of $763.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $506.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.18.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,609 shares of company stock valued at $840,010. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $728.70.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

