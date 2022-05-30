Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,900 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the April 30th total of 636,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,284.5 days.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$21.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.48. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIOVF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

