Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Synlogic were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.56. Synlogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 3,067.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

