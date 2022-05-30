Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $126,958,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 94.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 91,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,523. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

