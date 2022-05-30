TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCRR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,837. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

