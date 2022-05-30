Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Teleflex worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after purchasing an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,386,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.00.

Shares of TFX traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.09. 5,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,929. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $256.77 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Teleflex Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.