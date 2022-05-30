TEMCO Reaches Market Cap of $11.83 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TEMCO has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. TEMCO has a market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $28,218.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 430% against the dollar and now trades at $10,458.93 or 0.35541314 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00501431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033921 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008905 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

