Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 35.2% in May

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TDF traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

