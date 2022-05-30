Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $187,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

