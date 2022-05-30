TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires 538,100 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) by 869.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,100 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUNE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Monday. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $9.98.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.