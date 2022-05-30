TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys 457,304 Shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,304 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 1.16% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 808,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,549,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 680.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SCLE remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,912. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Broadscale Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.