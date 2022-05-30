TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys New Position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $4,044,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $7,634,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $3,767,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $4,044,000.

NASDAQ BCSAU traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

