TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,242 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 1.16% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 317.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after buying an additional 2,199,848 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,999,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 56.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,307 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SLCR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.83. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,401. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.