TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $2 Million in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000.
HAIAU traded up $9.99 on Monday, reaching $9.99. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,819. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.
Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare AI Acquisition (HAIAU)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.